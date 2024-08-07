Serious Apple tech at a garage sale price: Check it out!

Buying refurbished is kind of like going to a garage sale and seeing everything there has been lovingly cared for, even though it may have been used a bit. This MacBook Pro would be a serious find because it's in near-mint condition and still has some decent specs for its age. If you need a computer for lightweight apps (think Microsoft Office, Google Workspace, etc), here's your chance to get one without paying anywhere near full price. Instead of dropping $979 on this MacBook Pro, you can get it for just $379.99.

What's the catch

This MacBook is marked down for two reasons: it's a little older (from 2017), and it's refurbished, but here's why that's actually a good thing on all fronts.

MacBooks are marathon computers. They can last years, and this one is in near-mint condition, so you're almost getting a clean slate. In general, the real thing holding older computers back is the hardware and the operating system. This computer has 8GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 3.1GHz processor that can turbo boost up to 3.5GHz. It's not winning any awards, but lighter apps for productivity, browsing, and streaming are totally game.

The pre-installed OS varies, but this computer is compatible with macOS Ventura 13, so you can upgrade at any time.

When we say "near-mint condition," here's what we mean. If there are any scratches or scuffs (on the case, not the screen), they're invisible from over a foot away. The screen itself is pristine, and the battery has at least 80% of its original capacity. This one can go for up to 10 hours when it's fully charged.

Score a MacBook Pro for pretty cheap

You just rolled up to a garage sale in the rich neighborhood, and what's peeking out from a milk crate in the back?

It's a MacBook Pro you can get for $379.99.

