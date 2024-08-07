Spinning out of control, Donald Trump authors an unhinged fantasy about Joe Biden

After another disastrous day of having his terrible VP choice repeatedly shoved in his face by an accelerating Kamala Harris, Donald Trump relaxed by writing and sharing some fantasies about his favorite US President, Joe Biden.

Donald is losing his shit. This is some unwell, weirdo, delusional ranting. The history we all watched unravel in the news and television was clear. We all saw and heard President Biden's address. We know the Democrats are in lockstep, and Biden enthusiastically supports his choice of president, Kamala Harris. While no one around Trump is likely to offer any, this seems like an unwitting cry for help.

Sadly, we've been taught to always wait for the other shoe to drop with Trump. Every time it looks like he is so far down and so far out we'll be done with the Orange Menace, he finds a way back.

"Can we just say it? This man is not well," he continued. "So while we are talking about, you know, the policies of the Democratic ticket, you know, take a deep breath and recognize that the former president of the United States is having this cognitive mental breakdown in real-time in plain view." "I mean, what is that paranoia what he has going on? This new nickname which is not a typo. Kamabla? What the hell is that? What does he think he is doing? This is a guy who, you know, once was kind of the master right, I never bought it, but would come up with nicknames. He doesn't have that touch anymore, right? It feels like the old guy is just, you know, reaching back and throwing spaghetti and ketchup against the wall." "But I'm guessing that most people are looking at that tweet and going are they going to get this guy help? Is there something going on with him?" he added. "Because this certainly does not sound like somebody who is doing well or is feeling confident. So whatever concerns you might have about the Democratic ticket, it is important to sort of take a deep breath and say, meanwhile, over there, the former president of the United States is losing his freaking mind." RawStory

