The original Thomas and Friends soundtrack (previously at Boing Boing) is a smorgasbord of music theory. In the video embedded below, The Troublesome Train collects a surprisingly diverse collection of its apparent inspirations.

The best thing about Thomas is the unironic, earnest totalitarianism.

Previously:

• Thomas the Tank Engine, Fascist

• Crashes from Thomas the Tank Engine

• Proof the Thomas the Tank Engine theme works with all rap