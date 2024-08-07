Teenage Engineering goes Medieval with new sampler

Teenage Engineering's Medieval is a sampl—sorry, an instrumentalis electronicum—promising hurdy gurdys, lutes, gregorian chants, thundering drums and various other special effects on the historical theme. It's a themed variant of the Swedes' EP-133, and sold at the same price: $299.

"The EP-1320 is the first of its kind: featuring a large library of phrases, play ready instruments and one-shot samples from an age where darkness reigned supreme," the company wrote in a press release. "The instrumentalis electronicum is the ultimate, and only, medieval beat machine. "

The gadget has a built-in mic and speaker, 6 stereo voices, 96MB of sounds in ROM and 32MB of memory for samples, 9 projects, pressure-sensitive keys and multifunctional faders and MIDI in/out. It's powered by four AAA batteries or USB-C and is 240 mm x 176 mm x 16 mm (9.45 in x 6.93 in x 0.63 in).

You can run up the tab with an accompanying $100 quilted bag that looks the part.

Embedded below, an unboxing and demo:

Embedded below, a video showing off all the default sounds. Jump 5m in, or 8m in if you just want to hear the hurdy gurdy.

And a marketing video from B&H

EP–1320 Medieval [teenage.engineering]