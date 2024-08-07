These are the most dangerous jobs in the United States

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were 5,486 fatal work injuries in 2022 up 5.7% from the prior year. Based on the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics analyzed by Visual Capitalist, "some of the most dangerous jobs in the U.S. involve significant physical labor and working in hazardous environments, like loggers, roofers, and fishing and hunting workers."

Here are the most dangerous jobs in the United States:

Logging workers (100.7 deaths per 100,000 full-time workers / 54 total deaths in 2022) Roofers (57.5 / 105) Fishing and hunting workers (50.9 / 16) Helpers, construction trades (38.5 / 20) Aircraft pilots and flight engineers (35.9 / 72) Driver/sales workers and truck drivers (30.4 / 1115)

Previously:

• The dangerous world of underwater welding

• Laotian all-women bomb clearance team, 'most dangerous job in world,' to speak in U.S.