Tim Walz can't wait to debate J.D. Vance "if he's willing to get off the couch and show up"

Tim Walz, Kamala Harris's new running mate, got in an amusing dig at J.D. Vance, his "weird" GOP counterpart, at a campaign rally last night: "I can't wait to debate the guy… if he's willing to get off the couch and show up." The fun begins about 35 seconds into the clip embedded below.

The quip evokes an online joke-cum-rumor that Vance had sex with a couch—a viral story that upset right wingers so much they demanded the Associated Press remove its own debunking of it to prevent further discussion. But that, of course, only doomed Vance to, well, what happened last night.

Easy-going and down to earth, Walz—Minnsota's Democratic governor—appears to be a hit across the political spectrum: effusive praise came from both democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and independent "centrist" U.S Senator Joe Manchin. Critics seem to be mostly Republicans and pundits eager to stand out.