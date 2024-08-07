Tim Walz digs The Replacements and Hüsker Dü. The latter's Bob Mould responds

Beto O'Rourke posted yesterday that he and US VP nominee Tim Walz are pals and share a love for Minnesota musicians. Sure, everyone likes Prince and Bob Dylan but apparently they're both fans of alternative rock pioneers The Replacements and Hüsker Dü. Great taste!

"We became friends in Congress, going on early morning runs (in the dead of DC winter, I'm bundled in layers and he's wearing a t-shirt and shorts), talking Minnesota music, the Replacements (Tim!), Prince, Dylan, Husker Du, and sharing stories about our families and hometowns," O'Rourke wrote on X.

The great Bob Mould of Hüsker Dü is just announced a solo electric tour and released a new recording, "Breathing Room," below. Rolling Stone reached out for Bob's reaction to the Walz news:

Given all your earlier years in Minnesota, how are you feeling about Tim Walz?

This is just incredible. He's a sensible guy, a progressive guy, thoughtful. Nineteen eighty nine was the last year I had a Minnesota driver's license. I live in San Francisco now, so I've been Team Kamala for a long time. But, with Tim, this is crazy. You can't write this stuff. He's younger than me. I was already out of Macalester by the time he graduated high school. But he's a straight shooter, has common sense. If he sees shenanigans, he calls shenanigans. I think we've all very quickly come to see what a straight-up guy we have here to help this country keep moving in the right direction. We are happy-dancing in this house. My goodness[…] We just need to know what his favorite Hüsker album is.

Well, I'm hoping for Flip Your Wig. That's my personal favorite. But Warehouse would be OK, too. Or maybe he'd pick New Day Rising. But I'm telling you: Whatever deity one chooses to believe and worship and spend time with, today is heaven on earth. The whole party is so energized. It's so clear this poison has got to go and we just got to start getting kids educated again and letting people have choices over their own lives.

