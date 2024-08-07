Twin Peaks star Chrystabell and David Lynch reunite for ethereal new album

The new album Cellophane Memories by Chrystabell and David Lynch, originates from a profound vision that Lynch experienced one night while walking through a forest of towering trees, when a bright light appeared overhead, transformed into Chrystabell's voice, and communicated a secret to him. Lynch's vision was the driving force behind this album.

For those of you who are unfamiliar, Chrystabell is a fantastic musician, model, and actress known for her collaborations with Lynch. She appeared as FBI Agent Tammy Preston in the 2017 revival of Twin Peaks: The Return. Lynch and Chrystabell's creative partnership began with their work on the soundtrack for Inland Empire, Lynch's most recent film. Lynch went on to produce and write the lyrics for Chrystabell's 2011 debut album, This Train and the two collaborated on the 2016 LP Somewhere in the Nowhere.

Sublime Eternal Love is one of my favorite tracks from this new album. Lynch's signature atmospheric production and Chrystabell's haunting vocals teleports me to another world entirely.

See also: "Cellophane Memories" by Chrystabell and David Lynch is a new album coming in August