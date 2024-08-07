Uncontacted tribe attacks loggers in Amazon

The Mashco Piro, an Indigenous tribe in the Peruvian Amazon, have had almost no contact with the outside world and we should leave them alone. Unfortunately, logging companies are now operating just a few miles from their home. The Mashco Piro have been frequently emerging from the rainforest in recent weeks as the loggers increase in numbers and proximity. Last week, the Mascho Piro reportedly attacked loggers with bows and arrows.

According to FENAMAD, an organization representing several dozen Indigenous communities in the region, one logger was hurt in the attack. They also state that the logging was likely occurring illegally on Maschco Piro land.

"It is presumably illegal because the area where the incident occurred is a forestry concession that belonged to Wood Tropical Forest until November 2022, and we are not aware of a concession that has requested or granted enabling rights in the same area," a FENAMAD representative said.

From CBS News:

The organization says that a lack of protection measures by the Peruvian government and the increased activity of companies and illegal operators on the Mashco Piro territory could produce "devastating consequences," such as the transmission of diseases and increased violence. Two loggers were shot with arrows while fishing in 2022, one fatally, in an encounter with tribal members, and there have been several other previous reports of conflicts.

