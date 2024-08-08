Andy Warhol's Amiga art floppies found

Andy Warhol was fascinated by the Commodore Amiga and was hired to show the 16-bit machine's graphics capabilities off in person. The work he created—with some difficulty, being unaccustomed to using a mouse—is fascinating and famous, but the original files were long nowhere to be found. Last month, key Commodore engineer Jeff Bruette reported he had the floppies. Andy Warhol's lost Amiga art is, officially, found. David L. Farquhar:

In 2014, a series of images was recovered from disks found in Andy Warhol's estate. His personal effects included two pre-production Amiga computers and a collection of disks containing not just the files he created, but also the software he used to create those images, including a previously undiscovered early version of the operating system. In a blog post I wrote at the time, I speculated that the images were the result of him trying to learn how to use the computer.

Looking at the images again, I think they were more than that. He was experimenting with techniques. One of the images appears to be a photograph of himself where he clicked around with the fill function. But when you look at the image more closely, you can see where he had three different images of himself of differing sizes, and he superimposed the three, then he started messing around with fills.