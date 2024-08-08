Backward Trump thinks racism will help — posts image of Harris with darkened face

As an energized Kamala Harris continues to snag more Republicans and Independents from Donald Trump, the old snarling ex-president leans further into his white supremacist faction of his base. As in reposting a racist image of the Vice President with a mask-like schmear of darkened skin (or something) on her face. (See below, posted by Patriot Takes.)

From Meidas Touch:

Ahead of his announced press conference at his Mar-a-Lago country club home on Thursday, Trump reposted a a meme depicting his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, with darkened skin and with the body of a dung beetle on a coconut. Trump's reposted Truth Social post from account "Patriot4Life," states: "See the optics!! See the show!! See the lies! See the fraud!! See it all!! Don't go down the rabbit hole!" Trump's reposted meme is an MAGA version of an actual New York Magazine cover showing Kamala Harris and others celebrating her presidential run. In the center is a large coconut with Kamala Harris celebrating on top.

Out of fresh ideas, it's truly amazing how clueless the flailing backward candidate has become. Can't wait for the next round of national poll results to come out.