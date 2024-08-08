When your beach day turns into a live-action "Tremors" sequel

Imagine walking down the beach when you spot something sticking out of the sand. It looks like a tangled piece of seaweed or a sand toy left by a forgetful kid. Curious, you bend down and grasp it, giving it a tug.

To your surprise, the object resists for a moment before slowly getting loose. As you pull a massive, cthulhuian creature begins to emerge from the wet sand. Its body stretched on endlessly, like a kraken coming out of Mary Poppins' purse.

This is what happened to someone on the beach when they encountered a buried cuttlefish, and you can see the video here. The name "cuttlefish" is misleading because this creature does not look cute or cuddly in the slightest.

This marine mollusk belongs to the class Cephalopoda, which also includes squid, octopuses, and nautiluses. They're usually found in the deep sea, and rarely wash up on shore like the one in the video. A new fear has been unlocked.

