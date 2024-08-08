Fox News host Laura Ingraham claims Milwaukee is in Minnesota in cringe video

Fox News' Laura Ingraham, a mean girl desperate to find a way to attack Democratic VP candidate and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, decided to try complaining about Minnesota.

She considers herself something of an expert on Minnesota, and after what she said on her show, who can argue with her? "If you know Minnesota, and I know it well, especially Milwaukee, it's changed."

People like me who don't know Minnesota as well as Laura does mistakenly assume Milwaukee is in Wisconsin, which isn't part of Minnesota. Or is it? Only Laura "I know it well" Ingraham can say for sure!

