Graham's 3-Wheeler: a 1929 science-fiction movie car that defied convention

This three-wheeled car was invented by Mr. A. Graham of Kingston, Surrey in 1929. My favorite thing about this car is its nautical, circular door. Although it's only meant for dry land, the car looks like it could transform into an underwater vehicle.

The car was made completely from sheet iron, and reached a max of 70mph, and looks like something out of a Fleischer cartoon.

I learned from Vintage Everyday that the vehicle was likely powered by a two-cylinder motorcycle engine. It's also been mentioned that Graham used this vehicle to drive around with his wife on their honeymoon in August 1931.

The car was used in a 1929 science fiction movie called high treason, which The New York Times called a "farrago of nonsense." The movie is best known for showing people using wireless video phones.

From the 1929 movie, High Treason.

