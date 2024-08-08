Instagram fool damages 6,000-year-old cave art for likes, faces wrath of Spanish authorities

A gentleman is in hot water for pouring cold water on a 6,000 year-old-cave painting in Spain to make it prettier on Instagram. He ended up damaging it and is in a heap o' trouble for his foolishness.

Here's a machine-translated excerpt from the Spanish newspaper, El País:

The alleged perpetrator of the damage, a 39-year-old man, has been investigated for a crime against historical heritage, acting recklessly on repeated occasions, causing damage to several paintings located in various sites in the Sierra Sur of Jaén. In 1998,

UNESCO declared a total of 69 sites of prehistoric rock art in the Levantine and schematic styles in the mountains of Jaén, Granada and Almería as World Heritage Sites. These are paintings in shallow shelters and on vertical walls that are more than 6,000 years old and are considered the first artistic expressions of man.