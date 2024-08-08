Italian paper struggles with difference between American "Indians" and Indians

The editor of conservative Italian newspaper Il Tempo, having front-paged this mercilessly stupid illustration, now disclaims the obvious mistake it appears to encompass. He's racist, he all but admits, but not ignorant. The headline translates to "Hunting for the white man."

"[Tomasso] Cerno defended today's cover, saying that he decided to depict Kamala Harris with the "headress of a redskin [sic]" because "redskins [sic] are the symbol par excellence of all america's minorities" who are "galvanized" by her candidacy, not because he confused her origins," tweeted Davide Maria De Luca.

Late-medieval Italian explorers mistook the Americas for the east Indies and its inhabitants for Indians. U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris's mother, Shyamala Gopalan, was born in Tamil Nadu, the southermost state in India.