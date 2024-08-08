Jack Karlson, the Aussie famed for his arrest while enjoying a "Succulent Chinese Meal," is dead at 82. Karlson's grandiose outrage at the circumstances of his detention—"Gentlemen, this is Democracy manifest! Get your hand off my penis!"—gave Australia its best meme and inspired generations of diner.

"Sad news: Mr Democracy Manifest has died," wrote Chris Reason, the reporter who covered the arrest, adding that Karlson had cancer. "His immortal words will echo through generations."

Karlson—one of several aliases—was a prison escapee and petty criminal who attained worldwide fame in 2009 when footage of him being collared at a Chinese restaurant in Brisbane in 1991 went viral. The BBC reports it as a "seminal moment" that inspired "musical remixes, reaction videos and even a few tattoos." Democracy Manifest is now an Australian racehorse.