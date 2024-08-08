JD Vance tries to blame "Magic: The Gathering" as the reason girls thought he was a creepy teen

"The big problem with transitioning from being a 13-year-old who likes Magic: The Gathering to being a 15-year-old who likes Magic: The Gathering is that 15-year-old girls do not like Magic: The Gathering," JD Vance told Semafor. "So I dropped it like a bad habit."

A lot of girls play Magic, JD. I hate to break it to you, but it wasn't your fondness of the card game that caused 15-year-old girls to find you icky. It's the very core of your being that repulsed them.

Creepy teens become creepy politicians.

