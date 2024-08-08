Once you see the Spielberg Face, you can never unsee it

This video below is an oldie but very goodie. In 2011, Kevin B. Lee described for the world what we've all seen countless times—but perhaps never consciously noticed—in the likes of Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Jurassic Park, E.T., and so many more great movies by a single filmmaker. It is… The Spielberg Face.

It is a character with "eyes open, staring in wordless wonder in a moment where time stands still…" explains Lee. The Spielberg Face expresses "sudden shock or creeping dread, the trauma of remembering the past or of confronting the future, discovering humanity in another person, or discovering humanity in oneself."

(via Kottke)