Ouch! Harris keeps surging ahead of Trump — up 8 points in latest poll

With every new poll comes a greater Kamala Harris lead, with the latest Marquette Law School survey showing the Democratic candidate ahead of Donald Trump by up to 8 points.

In the national survey of likely voters, conducted between July 24 and August 1, Harris beat Trump 50% to his 42% when third-party candidates were included, according to Newsweek.

This is a huge jump from a NPR/PBS News/Marist national poll conducted two days earlier (July 22) — a day after Biden dropped out of the race — which showed Harris and Trump tied at 42% (and RFK Jr. at 7%) with likely voters.

According to this latest poll, the gap closes slightly when "registered voters" are asked (rather than "likely voters"), and narrows even more when third party candidates are taken out of the equation. But even when it's just Harris and Trump with registered voters, Harris leads by 4 points, whereas in the July 22 poll, Trump was ahead of Harris in this category by 1 point (46% to 45%).

So far, the forward-thinking Harris isn't kidding around when she says she's "Not Going Back."

From Newsweek:

The surge by Harris has improved the Democrats' position since May, when Trump was leading with 44 percent of the vote to Joe Biden's 41 percent. Harris is also leading among registered voters, with 47 percent of the vote to Trump's 41 percent. In Marquette Law School's last poll in May, Trump was three points ahead of Biden among registered voters, securing 40 percent of the vote to the president's 37 percent. Harris is also leading her opponent in a head-to-head matchup with the support of 52 percent of registered voters, while Trump is the choice for 48 percent. The poll surveyed 879 registered voters and 683 likely voters, and had a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

Previously: More Republicans endorse Kamala Harris