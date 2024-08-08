Prepare to be underwhelmed by Trump's press conference

If we follow the standard movie tropes, this is where Trump reveals his plan (Project 2025), mistakenly self-electrocutes via windmill-generated power, and falls into a giant shark tank. The 11 am pst/2 pm est press conference will probably be less interesting than that.

What could Trump have to discuss today? Is it JD Vance taking over the ticket? Is that why Vance trails around, sniffing after Harris and Walz while Don hides at his supper club? The idea that Trump will replace Vance seems out of reach, as admitting that mistake doesn't seem possible. The new "shocking" poll results today show that Harris is building a lead nationally and may have the temper tantrum-throwing convict in fits. I expect a lot of sharks, electrocution, and windmill talk. He could get into some screaming for Mommy and going on about the bad woman and bad man stuff. You know, gibbering nonsense the red hats use gematria to turn into the words of Sun Tzu.

It's unclear what he aims to discuss at Thursday's event, scheduled for 2 p.m. ET. "I will be doing a General News Conference at 2:00 P.M. at Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach," he wrote on his social media platform Truth Social. The venue of Trump's home raised eyebrows, considering that his opponent and his running mate have been crisscrossing swing state battlegrounds including Pennsylvania and Michigan this week. Raw Story

While the Trump campaign appears to be headed to an epic flameout, it seems more likely Trump and Vance can continue along exactly like this for the next three months, shoveling poisoned red meat at their cult-like adherents and simply losing. The Trump org seems to have spent more time worrying about how to steal the election than how to win it, and the real battle may be after the polls close. The bigger a Harris-Walz win is, the less likely those shenanigans provide the MAGAs any pathway, but they have been far more proactive this time.

