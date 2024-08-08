Raspberry Pi Pico 2 arrives for $5

Raspberry Pi's Pico 2 is the company's latest tiny microcontroller, powered by its new RP2350 chip, and available for pre-order today. Just $5, it doubles the original's clock speed and is programmable in C/C++ and Python. The use cases are many, but I'm looking forward to more powerful DIY pocket game emulators.

While there is relatively little stock in channel today, Pico 2 is in full-rate production with our friends at Sony. Many of our Approved Reseller partners are operating backorder and reservation schemes, and we will be shipping units to them on a regular basis over the next few weeks. Before the end of the year, we expect to ship a wireless-enabled Pico 2 W, using the same Infineon 43439 modem as Pico W, and versions of both Pico 2 and Pico 2 W with pre-installed 0.1-inch headers.

It ships later this month. Be sure to coo over the various new Pi-powered doohickeys listed and photographed in the announcement, like the Thumby.

