Taylor Swift cancels Vienna tour stops after terror threat

Taylor Swift will skip Vienna on her "Eras" tour after plans for a terrorist attack were uncovered and two men arrested there. Deadline reports that Swift was scheduled to perform at the Ernst-Happel-Stadion on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday and that all tickets will be refunded within 10 days.

"Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Vienna shows cancelled due to government officials confirmation of planned terrorist attack," a statement from Barracuda Music read.

ABC News quoted Franz Ruf, director-general for public safety in the Ministry of the Interior, who said that two 19-year-olds were arrested Wednesday. NBC News further reports that one of the two "pledged allegiance to ISIS," were radicalized online, and had other targets as well as the concerts.

Swift's next scheduled tour stop is at Wembley in London, on August 15. Perfect time to come to Britain!