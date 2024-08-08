Texas man busted for booby-trapping public toilet seats with "pressure-activated explosives"

San Antonio, Texas police arrested Paul Moses Alden, 46, for allegedly booby-trapping (booty-trapping?) toilet seats in public restrooms with "pressure-activated" explosives. His activities reportedly injured three individuals including a child. Alden has been charged with arson resulting in reckless damage/bodily injury.

According to KENS5, police "found the remains from small, readily available commercial fireworks that are designed to explode when pressure is applied[…]

"In every case, the [arrest] affidavit claims Alden can be seen on security cameras entering and leaving the bathroom, sitting in the lobby watching the bathroom door, and then leaving the area after the explosions."

I've never seen commercially-available pressure-activated fireworks other than the little white bang snaps but this sounds like something more powerful than that.

