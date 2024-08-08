Texas school bans black clothing, believing it causes mental health problems

A middle school in El Paso announced that it was banning students from wearing black clothing, claiming that it is harmful to their mental health.

A letter sent to parents by Charles Middle School principal Nick DeSantis stated that the clothing is "associated with depression and mental health issues." "What they are not allowing for students to wear clothing that is black from top to bottom," explained Norma De La Rosa, the president of El Paso Teachers Association. "They can wear black shorts to go to PE. And they can wear it on free dress day, but they just cannot wear it from top to bottom."

This is a taster of the new generation of earnest stupidity coming to schools, courtesy of years of internet-mediated brain rot, entryism by right-wingers, cultivated disinterest in expertise, and the desperate need to be seen to be doing something. All the features of Satanic Panic but this time coded in the smooth language of health, safety and compliance.

Perhaps this is an incredibly elaborate joke about the police.

Previously: A brief history of Goths