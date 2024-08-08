Trash panda or tiny genius? This raccoon's knot-tying skills are unbelievable



This video features a raccoon in Portland who has remarkable problem solving skills. When the raccoon encounters a rope in its pathway, he isn't very pleased. The clever trash panda then manages to untie the rope using its mouth and paws. After untying the rope, he carries it to an overhead structure, and ties it away up there to clear its path.

It's easy to forget just how intelligent non-human critters can be, and videos like this are a humble reminder that oftentimes, animals can have much better problem-solving skills than many humans do.

Studies have shown that raccoons can remember solutions to tasks for at least three years. They have excellent memory, particularly for solving complex problems, which they can apply to new situations. They can learn to manipulate objects and understand their mechanisms, such as opening container lids and latches. Their cognitive skills are comparable to those of primates and some birds, making them one of the more intelligent animals in the mammalian world.

