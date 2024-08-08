Trump bizarrely blames Harris for turned-Black remark: "She said it. I didn't say it" (video)

A confused Donald Trump is barely hanging on in the cognitive department. Not only did the 78-year-old ex-president forget that just last week he said Kamala Harris decided to "turn black," but today he claimed that Harris herself made the bizarre comment.

Trump's sad mental deterioration was made apparent when at a Mar-a-Lago press conference this afternoon, a reporter said, "Kamala Harris' father is Jamaican-American. … And she went to a historically Black college. How has she only recently decided to be Black?"

And rather than either defend or clarify his cockamamie remarks from last Wednesday's Black journalist conference, Trump said, "Well, you'll have to ask her that question, because she's the one that said it. I didn't say it." Uh oh. (See post below, posted by Acyn.)

Reporter: How is Kamala Harris recently deciding to be Black?



Trump: You have to ask her because she said it I didn't say it.. I think it's very disrespectful to both whether it's Indian or Black pic.twitter.com/GLb4MEOaNS — Acyn (@Acyn) August 8, 2024

Previously: Trump's brain on a 40-year downward spiral, according to analysis of his speeches over time

