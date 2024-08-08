Trump's ghoul Miller gets super screamy on MSNBC

MSNBC's Ari Melber went for the ratings; what he got was Stephen Miller raising his voice a lot.

Immigration expert Stephen Miller, architect of the Trump Administration's famed "babies in cages" family separation plan and advocate for the Muslim ban, was invited on MSNBC's Ari Melber show. Melber, who frequently likes to quote rap lyrics, had to spend his time fact-checking nearly everything Miller said. Miller spent the interview looking uneasy, laughing at inappropriate times, and yelling at Melber scoldingly.

ARI MELBER: You played it all the way up to January 6th. You know what happened after that? A lot of other people have been convicted of crimes. Stephen, I, as you–.

STEPHEN MILLER: A lot of innocent people, have been persecuted by a corrupt system!

What kind of corrupt system throws Republican lawyers in jail for offering good, sound legal advice, but does nothing with secretaries of state who plainly violate their own state laws and constitutions? How many people are in jail right now?

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the number one traffickers of children– girls into sex slavery on planet Earth! How many people are in jail for that?

ARI MELBER: We've gone this far– We've gone. We've gone this far in an exchange, we're not doing just anything you want to rip off the internet that's false. And we're not doing defamation here!

As you know, there's other Trump allies who've got a lot of trouble with that. We're not doing that here.

STEPHEN MILLER: What is defamation, Ari?

ARI MELBER: You want to talk about democracy? You sound right now. I'll let you I'll let you respond. And we are running over on time. But you sound more outraged about what you — Stephen I'm going to finish the question. I'll give you time.

You sound tonight more outraged about what you allege is that double standard. And I giving you time to explain it. Than the people who battered the cops and led to deaths and stormed the Capitol.