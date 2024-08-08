Woman dies at Chicago O'Hare airport "pinned in machinery" of baggage carrousel

Police are investigating after a 57-year-old woman was found dead caught in a baggage carousel at Chicago O'Hare International Airport this morning.

The unidentified woman, who did not work at the airport, was seen in surveillance footage "entering an unoccupied restricted area at 2:27 a.m.," according to ABC News.

But it wasn't until 7:45 a.m. that emergency responders arrived at the airport to find her "entangled in the conveyer belt system used to move baggage."

From ABC News:

Emergency responders were called to Terminal 5 at about 7:45 a.m. Thursday following reports of a woman "pinned in machinery," the Chicago Fire Department said. Medics pronounced the woman dead at the scene. The area has been declared a crime scene, and the Chicago Police Department is investigating.

Previously: Man lived in Chicago airport security area for three months

