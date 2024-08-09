Attorney took contraband into jail then gave the world this mugshot

A Mississippi attorney stands accused of trying to smuggle ciggies and cellphones into jail, reports WJTV News, and was charged with two counts of conspiracy and three counts of introduction of contraband to a correctional facility. Daniel Sidney Dale was trusted to be "responsible for the constitutional rights of arrested suspects" but abused that trust, wrote Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones, announcing the arrest.

Photos released by the Sheriff's department show a table full of cigarettes, cellphones and other contraband—and Dale, disheveled and glaring wild-eyed in what is surely among the most outstanding prison mugshots of the 21st century.

Daniel Sidney Dale in his mugshot. Photo: Hinds County Sherrif

