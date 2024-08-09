Behold the Arizona Cardinals' cotton candy burrito!

Incredibly awful food and baseball stadiums seem to go together; the Arizona Cardinals have announced a cotton candy burrito.

The Arizona Cardinals recently announced a new menu item that will be available at NFL games held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The "Cotton Candy Burrito" was created by Craft Culinary Concepts, which runs food service at the Stadium. It's made out of cotton candy ice cream, topped with candy galore—including Fruity Pebbles, Froot Loops, marshmallows, Mini M&M's Minis, gummy gears, and sprinkles—and all wrapped up in a cotton candy shell.

Cotton candy burritos are nothing new, even though this one is getting lots of buzz. A quick internet search reveals plenty of recipes to make at home, like this one from 2018. Back in 2019, the aptly named Glutto Digest described the cotton candy burrito as:

. . . a hybrid dessert made up of ice cream, cotton candy and toppings. Multiple ice cream scoops are placed side-by-side on a flattened cloud of pink, yellow, and/or baby blue cotton candy. Then, the ice cream is covered in various ice cream toppings like cereal, candy, sprinkles, sparkly "unicorn dust" and other sweet, visually appealing edible accents. Lastly, everything is wrapped like a burrito in the cotton candy "tortilla" and cut in half to expose the colorful filling.

Glutto Digest also states that the "creative inventors" of the cotton candy burrito are the folks running an ice cream shop named Sugar Sugar in Sarnia, Ontario, Canada. The shop began selling them in April 2017 and is now available in ice cream shops across the country.

The Arizona Cardinals' version rightfully went to one of my favorite subreddits, "Stupid Food," which describes its purpose: "Food. Point. Laugh. A place to lambast idiotic methods of serving food, or any other epicurean inanity worth of ridicule." The Cotton Candy Burrito deserves to be mocked, and Stupid Food Redditors didn't disappoint. Here are some gems:

You have to be a toddler to think this looks appealing. My teeth hurt just looking at this thing What do we want? DIABETES!! When do we want it? NOW!!! This cardinals season we've come up with a new way to get your kid to throw a temper tantrum before they throw up in every colour of the rainbow! Compressing cotton candy like that completely defeats the point of it. Basically biting down on solid sugar.

And perhaps my favorites:

It's the best thing they have to offer, since it won't be wins The depths of my shame is endless as a Phoenix sports fan.

Oof. Good luck to the Cardinals and to any sports fan who ends up ingesting this sugar bomb.

Does your stadium have a cotton candy burrito?



Didn't think so pic.twitter.com/ovnvrRK0gV — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 6, 2024

