The following puzzle was posted to Futility Closet:

Alice and Bob are two infinitely intelligent logicians. Each has a number drawn on their forehead. Each can see the other's number but not their own. Each knows that both numbers are positive integers. An observer tells them that the number 50 is either the sum or the product of the two numbers. Alice says to Bob, "I do not know my number," and Bob replies, "I do not know my number either." What is Alice's number?