Crocodile expert who raped and tortured 56 dogs jailed for 10 years

Adam Britton, a crocodile expert who had worked with the BBC and National Geographic, pleaded guilty to 56 charges of bestiality and animal cruelty in Australia and is off to jail for 10 years and 5 months. Britton filmed his activities and organized them online—and was done for as soon as his anonymity was undermined by forensic experts.

He also admitted to four counts of accessing child abuse material. The Northern Territory (NT) Supreme Court heard the 53-year-old filmed himself torturing the animals until almost all died, and then shared the videos online under pseudonyms. His abuse went unnoticed for years, until a clue was found in one of his videos. Britton was arrested in April 2022 after a search of his rural Darwin property, which also uncovered child abuse material on his laptop. Much of the detail of Britton's crimes are too graphic to publish, and so "grotesque" Chief Justice Michael Grant warned the courtroom they could cause "nervous shock". As the facts of the case were read aloud, some members of the public rushed outside. Others watching from the gallery cried and mouthed insults at Britton.

"I was sadistic as a child to animals, but I had repressed it. In the last few years I let it out again, and now I can't stop. I don't want to. :)," he wrote in one message tendered to the court. … "I have no emotional bond to them, they are toys pure and simple. And [there are] plenty more where they came from."

