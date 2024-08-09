Donald Trump's only strategy is to rage over Kamala Harris — but she's amusingly "too busy" to care (video)

It's no wonder Donald Trump is sliding in the polls. His entire campaign strategy is based solely on his crotchety rage over surging opponent Kamala Harris — and nobody is even listening.

Especially not Harris, who was asked by a reporter while campaigning in both Michigan and Arizona yesterday if she could respond to Trump's "whole litany of" criticisms aimed at her during his same-day meandering press conference.

And without missing a beat, Harris brushed off the thought of Trump as if he were a forgettable gnat. "I was too busy talking to voters," she said. "I didn't hear them." Next question. (See video below, posted by Acyn.)

The contrast between 2016 Trump and 2024 Trump is remarkable. When running against Hillary Clinton, the MAGA brute held seven "major rallies" just in the days between August 9 to August 13, according to NBC News. But during the same days this year, Trump will be making zero stops. In fact, the limping candidate has completely abandoned the campaign trail, and admits he won't hold any more in-person rallies until at least the end of August, after the Democratic National Convention.

Reporter: Can you comment on some the criticisms he made today?



VP: I was too busy talking to voters. I didn't hear them. pic.twitter.com/8iERvbFNN6 — Acyn (@Acyn) August 8, 2024

