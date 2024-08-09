Dramatic footage shows a passenger plane falling from the sky, crashing in Brazil (video)

Horrifying footage has captured a Brazilian VoePass flight that crashed in São Paulo, Brazil today. (See videos below, posted by Breaking Aviation News and P.M. News.)

The domestic flight, carrying 58 passengers and four crew members, according to The Independent, can be seen spinning before plunging straight down. A cluster of trees blocks the camera's view from the plane as it crashes into the ground, but moments later black smoke fills the air.

The ATR-72 plane was en route from Cascavel, in the state of Parana, to Guarulhos, in Sao Paulo, news website G1 said, citing the airline Voepass. Sao Paulo's state fire brigade confirmed that a plane crashed in the city Vinhedo, and that it had sent seven crews to the area. — The Independent

As of this writing there hasn't been any information on how many people might have been injured or killed.

BREAKING: Media reports that a Voepass ATR-72 has crashed in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Unverified video shows the aircraft spinning out of control while enroute to Guarulhos, Brazil. More details to follow. pic.twitter.com/1X0QVdGZ0Q — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) August 9, 2024

Breaking: A Voepass airlines plane has crashed near São Paulo, Brazil. The cause of the crash is unclear. pic.twitter.com/NKqm86Bo12 — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) August 9, 2024

