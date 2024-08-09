Friday Freak-Out: The Moody Blues' "Ride My See Saw" (1968)

Sorry for skipping the last 624 weeks or so of our Friday Freak-Out here on Boing Boing. We promise to strive to be more consistent moving forward.

This week, we're going back to 1968 to experience the sophisticated psychedelic sounds of The Moody Blues performing "Ride My See Saw." Though it was not a major hit when it was released, Cash Box called it a "dance track with powerful teen attraction."

Classic Rock History critic Brian Kachejian rated it as the Moody Blues' 6th greatest song, saying that it "combined heavy and mystic rhythms with the great signature Moody Blues spoken introduction." Ultimate Classic Rock critic Nick DeRiso rated it as the Moody Blues' 7th greatest song, saying that it provides evidence that the Moody Blues could rock. Classic Rock critic Malcolm Dome rated it as the Moody Blues' 8th greatest song, describing it as "an uptempo, vibrant rock'n'roll song" that "delivers a scathing attack on people's desperation to be part of the rat race."



Sadly, there are no remaining original members of the band. Mike Pinder, the last band member, passed away in March.

[Update from reader danimagoo: That's true, but this song was written by John Lodge, and he and Justin Hayward sang vocals on this track, and both are still very much alive. Also, while Lodge and Hayward weren't original members of the band, they joined just like a year or so after the band was formed and all of the music most people associate with the Moody Blues included them. It's a bit like saying Ringo Starr isn't an original member of the Beatles. Technically true but completely irrelevant.]

