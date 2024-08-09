Frugal festival goers burying booze in Golden Gate Park

Folks looking to save some bucks at Outside Lands are burying bottles in the park.

San Francisco festivalgoers are taking sneaking candy into the theater to a whole new level. Rather than pay the aggravated prices for drinks at the music festival, SF Gate reports that some people are digging holes in the park, and burying their booze. Upon arrival at the festival, they then go dig it up and get down.

But rumor has it that some risk-takers have for years found an illegal, and inadvisable, way of eschewing that expensive festival line item — by burying booze in the park. The ruse is simple. Take a shovel and a bottle of your favorite liquor to Golden Gate Park a few days, or even weeks, before the event. Find a suitably hidden bush or tree, and bury your treasure. Mark the spot on a map or pin it on Google, and then on Friday afternoon, after the gates have opened and security has scanned your $530 QR code ticket, take a detour from the masses heading to the early performances, retrieve your loot, and presto, you've got some cocktail magic of your own. Stories of buried booze at Outside Lands have done the rounds since Radiohead's inaugural performance in 2008. A recent Reddit thread asking about the prevalence of such behavior unearthed numerous claims of bottle burying over the festival's history. SF Gate

