Hot-tempered corgi won't stop bickering with a ceiling fan (video)

A corgi mix named Simon has many foster sister and brother doggos coming in and out of his life, and never has a problem with any of them. But the ceiling fan, on the other hand, has hit his last nerve.

"POV: your dog has beef with the ceiling fan," jokes the caption on his TikTok video, which shows Simon barking and snarling at the darn thing. But the fan doesn't give in, continuing to spin, which further agitates the pooch.

After he gives it the stink eye a couple of times, his human decides to intervene. "No. Don't look up at it," she tells him. But the pup can't help himself. He glares at the fan once again. And then, hoping to get in the last word, he growls under his breath, which his human kindly translates for us: "That ceiling fan better watch its back." (See video below, posted by simonsits.)

Via ParadePets

