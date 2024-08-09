"How to Get Gonorrhea": A trip through 1974's most surreal sex ed filmstrip

When it comes to sex education, the 1970s were a wild ride. Instead of glossy brochures or straightforward PSAs, this filmstrip decided to take a more artistic route. Enter the 1974 filmstrip titled "How to Get Gonorrhea"—a psychedelic odyssey through the land of STD awareness.

This filmstrip doesn't just educate—it mystifies. Gonorrhea is depicted as a serpent-like creature who terrorizes little cartoon couples, hugging each other as they fear for their lives. I have a hunch that the person who made this film may have taken a few mind-bending substances beforehand.

Despite its offbeat approach, the filmstrip does manage to convey some serious information about gonorrhea — how to avoid it, what to do if you get it, and why it's a good idea to consult a doctor rather than just hoping it goes away. This bizarre, animated public service announcement feels like it came straight out of a fever dream.

From YouTube:

Produced by Sunburst Communications in the suburbs of New York City, this 1974 filmstrip teaches the viewer about gonorrhea using completely reasonable facts and advice but insane illustrations.



