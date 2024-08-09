KellyAnne Conway offers more alternative facts

"Bowling Green Massacre" Conway is lost, making claims about Harris with a line of attack the MAGAs have already lost.

There have been plenty of interviews with Kamala Harris, and the Vice President is touring the nation with Tim Walz. Certainly unafraid to be seen in public or to speak with the press or voters, KellyAnne Conway's plea that the media stop covering the Harris campaign went over like a lead balloon. The Trump campaign appears to be so off its game that even its number one spin doctor can't find an edge.

"What Vance did yesterday was brilliant, just spontaneously crossing the tarmac, crisscrossing over and forcing the press to cover him," she argued. "He was there with the press and did two things, was clever and funny by saying this will be my plane I went to check it out, and then quickly pivoting to what's on everybody's mind: The fact that Harris won't take a single question, and why it's important for her to answer questions is she's lying from the podium." "And I would say this to the mainstream media: Kamala Harris is ignoring you because she thinks she already has you. For the same reason she doesn't go and spend a dime chasing people who vote 100% of the time, and 100% of the time for Democrats, she thinks the mainstream media is already in her thrall, in her corner," submitted Conway. "They should challenge that by not covering her rallies. Don't set up your camera next time. If she's not going to answer your questions, don't give her the service of covering her rallies." Mediaite

Conway's remarks on Vance are also pretty funny.

