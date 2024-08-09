Listen to in-flight entertainment without needing wires with this $30 Bluetooth transmitter!

TL;DR: Say goodbye to the wired life! The Mymanu Link makes it easy to listen to in-flight entertainment on up to two pairs of earbuds or headphones, now $30.

With summer in full swing (and going by just a tad too fast), you've probably hopped on a plane or two. There's a lot to hate about planes, like your seat neighbors who spread their legs out too far, but there's also a lot to love, like the in-flight entertainment.

Watching movies on your plane ride, whether you're jet-setting to the Positano Coast or Tahiti, helps the time pass by. Unfortunately, those are no good if you can't listen to them with your Bluetooth earbuds or headphones. Luckily, the Mymanu Link is the answer to this age-old problem, acting as a wireless Bluetooth transmitter and receiver so you can hear your in-flight movies without needing a wire. Now, it's on sale for only $29.99 (reg. $49)!

Want to watch Crazy Rich Asians and have a little sob-fest on the plane? Feeling more like World War Z or Ratatouille? No matter the movie you pick to pass your flight time, you'll be able to enjoy it more fully by listening to it with your AirPods Max or Sony earbuds.

Here's how the ultra-portable Mymanu Link works: simply plug in the transmitter's integrated jack (that has its own little resting place!) into your seat's entertainment system. Then, you'll be able to pair your Bluetooth earbuds or headphones to the Link to listen to your plane's movies, music, and more.

You can pair up to two Bluetooth-enabled listening devices at the same time, so you and your partner or bestie can stream Love, Rosie or The Hangover together. The Link lasts up to 20 hours on a full charge, so even if you're on a non-stop flight to Japan or traveling down under, you can enjoy your in-flight entertainment the entire trip!

Aside from using it on your airway travels, you can use the Link at the gym and even in your car. Watch the news while hitting 12-3-30 on the treadmill, or add it to your car so your kids can listen to movies during road trips without fighting about the volume.

Say goodbye to the wires for good when you get the Mymanu Link for just $29.99. That's 40% off!

