Lynx poses majestically for a trail camera

The Canada Lynx is the grey ghost of the woods, except when one sees a camera and has to give us its best Blue Steel.
The Canada Lynx's gorgeous neck floof makes it look like it is wearing a bow tie. They are also rare in Minnesota, with only an estimated 100 to 300 lynx living within the state. Catching one on a trail cam would be exciting, but this beauty decided to stop in front of the camera in broad daylight and pose like a model. I'm just sorry the recording cut off before we saw the turn.
I refuse to believe this beautiful kitty doesn't know that the camera is there. I also think it is very unfair for something so obviously friend-shaped to not be friend. Nature is cruel.
Bonus photo:
