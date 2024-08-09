Lynx poses majestically for a trail camera

The Canada Lynx is the grey ghost of the woods, except when one sees a camera and has to give us its best Blue Steel.

The Canada Lynx's gorgeous neck floof makes it look like it is wearing a bow tie. They are also rare in Minnesota, with only an estimated 100 to 300 lynx living within the state. Catching one on a trail cam would be exciting, but this beauty decided to stop in front of the camera in broad daylight and pose like a model. I'm just sorry the recording cut off before we saw the turn.

We captured some really neat footage of lynx this past year on our cameras but this is definitely the coolest. In fact, might be the best video of a lynx we have ever captured, not least because the lynx decided sit right in front of the camera…



Thanks to the Minnesota… pic.twitter.com/vcrFk0MlNn — Voyageurs Wolf Project (@VoyaWolfProject) July 31, 2024

I refuse to believe this beautiful kitty doesn't know that the camera is there. I also think it is very unfair for something so obviously friend-shaped to not be friend. Nature is cruel.

Bonus photo:

Image: Keith Williams CC BY 2.0

Previously:

• This lynx became buddies with cameraman after spending months together in the Canadian north

• Two displeased lynx have a screaming match with each other

• Lynx uses wildlife overpass to cross highway

• Watch: A pair of lynxes arguing in Ontario