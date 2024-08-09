Once-popular Hercules actor making everyone cringe by demanding VP Harris prove her Blackness with racist slur

Kevin Sorbo is a former actor who is spending his golden years yelling at clouds for being woke.

Yesterday, the creaky sourpuss voiced his displeasure at the rise of VP Kamala Harris's increasingly rosy prospects of winning the Presidential election by trading in the "Harris isn't Black" conspiracy. He xitted what he no doubt considers a clever heads-I-win-tails-you-lose challenge:

"If Kamala really is black, have her say the N-word, let the people decide for themselves."

The problem with your challenge Mr. Sorbo, is the people have already decided for themselves. No one other than your creepy cohort of underemployed crabapples like Jon Voight, Scott Baio, James Woods, and Donald Trump gives a flying f**k.

Best Xitter comment: "If you wanna hear the N-word so bad, just go hang out with your base. You're weird. Delete you account, bro" — @CreampieOrDie.

Previously:

• Kevin Sorbo claims being a Christian stifles his career, despite Tom Hanks thriving with the same faith