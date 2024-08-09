Poland's bizarre Crooked Forest: what makes these trees bend?

In a secluded corner of Poland, near the town of Gryfino, lies the Crooked Forest — a place around 400 pine trees, planted in the 1930s, stand with their trunks curiously bent at 90-degree angles before straightening skyward. The trees surrounding the crooked ones stand completely straight. What has caused the bent trees to grow this way is an unsolved mystery. Here's a video about it, also posted below.

The cause of this eerie formation remains a topic of debate, with theories ranging from human manipulation to natural phenomena. Some say that a terrible storm caused the trees to grow this way. Others say the trees are bent due to a mystical, gravitational pull. The most agreed-upon explanation is that local farmers manipulated the trees as they grew, so that the wood could be used to make boats and other curved objects.

Due to its mysterious origins and striking look, the forest has become a magnetic attraction for curious travelers. I'm intrigued by the spooky look of these trees, and wish I didn't live so far away from them so I could see them in person. Interested in visiting the crooked forest? According to Atlas Obscura, The easiest way to get to the Crooked Forest is by taking a taxi or bus line 1 from Gryfino.

