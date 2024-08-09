Watch Florida Man casually jump off a bridge when stopped by police

Daytona Beach, Florida police were seeking a robbery suspect when they spotted a gentleman walking across a bridge over the Halifax River. The cops stopped the man and asked if they could "holler at him for a few minutes." Smartly, the man asked if he was being detained. Not-so-smartly, when the cops answered in the affirmative, the man very casually turned around and jumped off the bridge.

Watch the bodycam clip below.

According to First Coast News, "The police department enlisted their marine unit to locate and apprehend [32-year-old Richard] Martinovics in the water."

