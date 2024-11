The Vertical Movie uses AI to transform movies into video clips that look like they were shot on an iPhone for TikTok.

They've given the treatment to the likes of Lord of the Rings, Inglourious Bastards, and Casino Royale but I think Jurassic Park works beautifully. Watch below:

