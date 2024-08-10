Algerian Imane Khelif wins boxing gold medal after gender questioned by Russian official, J.K Rowling and Trump

Imane Khelif won a boxing gold medal at the Paris Olympics Friday, after her gender was wrongly questioned by the usual suspects due to her imposing physique, rugged jawline and all the other things it's really about for them.

Khelif won in a unanimous decision as a large Algerian crowd at famed Roland-Garros Stadium cheered her on with chants of "allez Imane" and "1, 2, 3 Algérie!""I'm very happy, God made that (happen), that's my dream!" Khelif said moments after the bout. Throughout the fight, female Algerian fans could be heard cheering her with the zaghrouta, a high-pitched staccato chant. Khelif said she heard her fans at Roland-Garros. "I want to thank all the people here," she said pointing into the stands, "and the people of Algeria to come support me, my coach and Team Algeria."

Khelif didn't knock her opponent out. But she took a certain kind of gender cop—the ones with the "men have penises, women have vaginas" sorting hat—and smacked them so hard they're now talking about hormones, chromosomes, blood chemistry, the impossibility of childhood designation and the subjective evaluation of feminine and masculine characteristics irrespective of sexual organs.

