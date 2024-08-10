Jan 6 rioter flashes white power sign after receiving 20 year jail sentence

David Dempsey's "brutal" attacks on police officers earned him one of the longest sentences so far handed down to the Trump supporters who sacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6, 2021. Sentencing him to 20 years imprisonment, senior D.C. District Judge Royce Lamberth described Dempsey's actions as "exceptionally egregious" and nearly resulting in a "bloodbath" in Congress.

Footage showing him lashing out, throwing projectiles at officers and using other people in the crowd as "scaffolding" was shown in court. Prosecutors cast him as "political violence personified"—a violence they said was directed against officers trying to keep the surging mob out of the building. In one attack, he swung a metal bar at an officer, breaking his helmet.

Dempsey had also attacked political enemies at earlier protests, the judge said, further warranting the lengthy jail term.

Before receiving his sentence, Dempsey groveled to the court, speaking of his "profound sense of regret" and apologizing to victims and other officers in attendance. After he learned he would not be getting leniency, however, he flashed the white power "OK" sign in court when bailiffs moved to take him away. Numerous observers at the scene reported the gesture, including NBC News's Ryan J. Reilly.

David Dempsey in footage from the Jan 6 riots

On the Jan 6 high score chart, Dempsey lands at #2 after Henry "Enrique" Tarrio, the Proud Boy leader who scored a 22-year sentence. Oath Keeper Stewart Rhodes and Proud Boy Ethan Nordean were sentenced to 18 years, Proud Boy Joe Biggs to 15 years, and Proud Boy Zacahry Schwartz to 14 years.

