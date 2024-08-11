Bizarre wall-mounted musical crab dances to synth beats

Sebastian, a wall-mounted MIDI crab, brings music to life with its moving wooden limbs and clicking pincers. This unique creation designed and constructed by Swedish audiovisual artist and woodworker Love Hultén, combines a Korg Volca FM2 synthesizer with an animated wooden sculpture.

As music plays, Sebastian dances along, adding visual and auditory elements to the performance. This clever fusion of art, music, and technology is typical of Hultén's captivating and innovative displays.

Such a delightful blend of sound and motion would make an engaging addition to my home, inviting endless musical exploration and enjoyment, if only I had the necessary funds to add it to my collection.

