Insect tourism is hot: 25 spots where bugs are the star attraction

These 25 places around the world are all dedicated to bugs, celebrating and reminding us to appreciate the little guys. Whether you want to befriend some bugs from a distance or get up close and personal with some creepy crawlers, this list curated by Atlas Obscura provides many ways of interacting with and learning about them.

Here are some of the places on the list i'd like to visit the most:

The Glowing Millipedes of Sequoia National Park: The glowing millipedes of Sequoia National Park captivate our senses with their bioluminescence. These millipedes emit a soft glow, turning the forest floor into a magical, twinkling landscape.

Blue Ghost Fireflies of North Carolina: In North Carolina, the blue ghost fireflies light up the night with their enchanting blue glow. These fireflies offer a mesmerizing display, creating a sense of wonder and appreciation for the natural world.

Insectropolis: This is an interactive insect museum located in Toms River, New Jersey. It features a wide variety of exhibits that educate visitors about the fascinating world of insects. The museum offers hands-on experiences, including opportunities to handle certain insects, observe live specimens, and explore themed exhibits that delve into different aspects of entomology. Insectropolis aims to inspire a greater appreciation for these often misunderstood creatures through education and engagement.

Here are some fun facts about glowing millipedes:

The primary reason millipedes glow is as a defense mechanism. The bioluminescence serves as a warning signal to predators that they are toxic or unpalatable. The glow is produced by a chemical reaction involving luciferin, luciferase, and oxygen. This reaction is similar to what occurs in fireflies.

